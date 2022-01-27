Flathead County to distribute free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests

KALISPELL - Flathead County residents will soon be able to receive free at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) will hand out COVID-19 Antigen Self Tests at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Expo Building on Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- or as long as supplies last.

Residents may receive one test kit per individual per household. Businesses that would like to request an allocation of COVID test kits for employee use should submit a form here. Once a form is submitted, businesses will be asked to send someone to pick up their requested supply at the Fairgrounds during the Feb. 1 event.

FCCHD notes that the allocations will depend on the number of employees and the current test kit supply. Businesses will be allowed a maximum of one test kit per employee.

“Early testing is an effective method to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said FCCHD Health Officer Joe Russell. “These test kits are a great resource for the community, and we encourage anyone who is interested to swing by the event and pick up a test for themself and their families.”

Tuesday, Feb. 1 also marks the final mass vaccine clinic that will be occurring at the Flathead County Fairgrounds. Following that date, COVID-19 vaccines will be available by appointment or walk-in on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health Department Immunization Clinic in Kalispell.