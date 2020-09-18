Menu

Flathead Food Bank confirms an office staff member tested positive for COVID-19

<i>MTN News</i>
<i>The Flathead Food Bank -- which serves 7,500 people each year -- is in need of donations.</i>
Posted at 10:26 AM, Sep 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-18 12:26:58-04

Jamie Quinn, director of Flathead Food Bank confirms to MTN that an office staff member tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

Quinn explained to MTN that this staff member had a child who was around a positive case, which prompted her to get tested for the virus.

She told MTN that all Flathead food bank staff have been in quarantine after learning of the positive case and have all tested negative.

Quinn assures customers there is no need to worry about coming in contact with that positive case as the staff member never packed food.

She told MTN that this was an isolated incident and Flathead Food Bank will re-open Tuesday September 22.

