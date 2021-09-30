Flathead Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinic reduces hours

KALISPELL — A rising number of COVID-19 cases is putting a strain on health workers around Montana.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) reports “that due to limited staff capacity” COVID-19 vaccines are being administered on Tuesdays only. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Flathead County Fairgrounds Expo Building.

First doses, second doses, additional doses for immunocompromised individuals and booster doses for eligible populations, are available.

COVID-19 vaccines are still available at various other locations around Flathead County, according to FCCHD. Click here and type in their zip code to find the nearest locations to receive a vaccine.

Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available for individuals who meet the CDC criteria. Additional information on eligibility requirements to receive a booster dose can be found here.

People who receive this booster must have received the Pfizer vaccine as their primary series, and at least six months must have passed since receiving their second dose.

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are being encouraged by FCCHD. Click here to request an appointment or call (406) 751-8119. The Health Department notes that rising interest in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine may result in long wait times for people who do not have appointments.

“Our staff is working hard to provide vaccine to our community as efficiently as possible. “We’d like to thank the community for their patience as we continue working to distribute vaccine to all those who are interested.” - Health Officer Joe Russell

Click here for updated information regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Flathead County.

The Montana COIVID-19 tracking website shows an additional 105 and 1,160 active cases in Flathead County on Thursday. To date, 17,206 cases have been confirmed in the county including 15,893 recoveries and 153 deaths.

The vaccination rate in Flathead County remains at 44% with 39,319 Flathead County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.