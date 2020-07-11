Free COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic veterans coming to Kalispell, Missoula

KALISPELL — Veterans in Western Montana will have another chance to be tested for COVID-19 as the Montana VA Health Care System has announced a third round of testing events across the state.

Enrolled veterans will have two chances to be tested in Kalispell and Missoula.

The first clinic is set for the morning of July 13 while the second is the afternoon of July 14 at 31 Three Mile Drive in Kalispell. Veterans can be tested in Missoula at 2687 Palmer Street for two-and-a-half hours on the morning of July 15.

“Over the past few months, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen the resiliency and leadership of Montana’s Veterans,” said MTVAHCS Executive Director Judy Hayman. “Veterans have been proactive in taking care of themselves during the pandemic and remaining in contact with their VA healthcare teams. Now, we again see their leadership with each asymptomatic COVID-19 test that is analyzed. Montana’s Veterans are making decisions to keep themselves, their families, and their community safe and well.”

Any veteran who tests positive will be contacted by DPHHS as soon as a positive result is confirmed. Veterans who test negative for COVID-19 will not be contacted by DPHHS. The positive results will be communicated as early as two weeks or up to 30 days.

Veterans will stay in their vehicle to be tested and anyone who tests positive will be immediately contacted by a health official.

Approximately 1,000 asymptomatic veterans have been tested across the state since June 25.

COVID-19 Testing Options for Veterans by Location:

Kalispell Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Options for Montana Veterans Location: 31 Three Mile Drive, Kalispell Dates: July 13, 2020: 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. / July 14, 2020: 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

