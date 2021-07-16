Free COVID-19 testing for Missoula Co. travelers available

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) has announced residents traveling outside of Montana now have access to free COVID-19 testing.

The Health Department is asking people to test early if they have plans to travel to a location where a test result is required because lab results may vary in time.

They are also encouraging people who are traveling to make sure they are getting the right test. The MCCHD testing site is only offering PCR tests.

"With people who are wanting to get tested prior to travel. And so, in consultation with our health officer and health department director and our testing branch to find out what kind of capacity we might have for that, and we've decided to go ahead and open that up to Missoula County residents who would like to travel,” explained MCCHD COVID-19 Response Incident Commander Cindy Farr.

The MCHD testing clinic at 4025 Flynn Lane opens at 9 a.m. and is open until 6 p.m., depending on the number of appointments that day. There are no walk-in appointments so if you want to get tested you must call 258-INFO to set up an appointment.

