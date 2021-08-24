Gianforte calls on Montanans to get vaccinated, won't mandate shot or masking

HELENA — Governor Greg Gianforte says there’s never been a better time for Montanans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

At a Tuesday press conference, Gov. Gianforte and state public health leaders pointed to data showing unvaccinated people are at greater risk from the Delta variant.

However, he also reaffirmed his stance that the vaccine or masking will not be mandated, and he does not support another lockdown.

“The State of Montana will not impose a mask mandate, and the State of Montana will not impose a vaccine mandate,” said Gov. Gianforte. “As I always have, I trust Montanans to make decisions that are best for their own health and the health of their loved ones.”

He also noted that there has been a rise in Delta variant cases in both states with and without mask mandates.

There were 720 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 3,899 total active cases in the state as of Aug. 24. The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 239, up 19 from Monday.

The governor also praised the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine as additional evidence it’s safe and effective.

However, he said those who are hesitant to get the vaccine aren’t likely to be convinced by public figures, including himself. He urged them to talk to trusted health care providers.

“It’s unfortunate that all of this has been politicized,” said Gianforte. “Politics shouldn’t be part of this.”

