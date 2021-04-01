HELENA — As Montana opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for everyone age 16 and up Thursday, the state’s governor got his own first dose of the vaccine.

Gov. Greg Gianforte got a shot of the Pfizer vaccine at the Walgreens pharmacy in Helena.

“I’m feeling great,” he said afterwards.

He said the pharmacy asked him to return in three weeks for his second dose.

Last month, Gianforte directed that all Montanans 16 and older would be eligible for vaccines on April 1. On Thursday, he said he was glad to get the vaccine as soon as it was available to him, and that vaccinations would be a key step to getting the state back to normal.

Gianforte thanked Walgreens and other providers for what they’ve done to get doses out to people.

“We have other pharmacy partners; we’re increasing distribution,” he said. ”These vaccines are safe and effective, and I encourage folks to go out and get theirs.”

The state has collected resources to help people find out how to apply for a vaccine appointment in their community. You can go to covidvaccine.mt.gov to find your local health department’s vaccination plan.

You can also visit vaccinefinder.org to see if you have nearby pharmacies that may offer vaccines.