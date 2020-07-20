Menu

Historic Sperry Chalet open for the season

<i>MTN News file photo</i>
<i>The historic Sperry Chalet was mostly destroyed in the Sprague fire of 2017 which burned thousands of acres in Glacier National Park.</i>
Posted at 1:08 PM, Jul 20, 2020
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — The historic Sperry Chalet is open for the season. However, things are a little different this year because of coronavirus.

Sperry Chalet was destroyed in the summer of 2017 by the Sprague fire and took months and millions of dollars to reconstruct the chalet. Project manager Travis Neil told MTN News that crews worked seven days a week, for six months to complete restoration efforts.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Kurzmen says the chalet was immediately booked for reservations. She added precautions to prevent the spread of the virus at the chalet and that day hikers will not be allowed inside the building.

"Guests are being asked to wear masks when they are in closer quarters at Sperry Chalet," she said. "So, in the dining area where people are congregating. However, we do realize that they aren't going to be able to wear their masks during eating. And we ask guests to practice social distancing."

Kerzman told MTN that the chalet is also staggering dining times so that the dining halls aren't as full. She also explained that the park does not enforce the mask mandate at Sperry Chalet, each individual concessionary who runs each chalet make their own mandate.

People with reservations at the Sperry Chalet will be contacted by the concessionaire.

