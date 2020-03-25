Menu

ImagineIF extends closure of all library locations due to Covid-19

Posted: 2:08 PM, Mar 25, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-25 16:08:54-04
KALISPELL -- After K-12 schools in Montana announced they would close for an extended period of time, ImagineIF will follow suit by closing all their facilities until Saturday, April 11.

Customers who have books currently checked out should keep their materials at home as the book drops will be closed as well.

Although physical locations are closed, the virtual library is open. Librarians have prepared remote services on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, such as virtual Early Literacy Classes and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities.

To find a full list of the online services click here.

