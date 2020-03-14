ImagineIF libraries announce changes due to coronavirus concerns

KALISPELL — Concerns over the coronavirus are prompting changes at ImagineIF Libraries in the Flathead.

All public services, such as early literacy classes, teen and adult programming and events, and Wired Wednesdays in Columbia Falls, are canceled effective immediately.

Additionally, the use of the meeting room at ImagineIF Kalispell is also suspended, as well as Job Service coaching, Book-a-Techie services, and class visits.

The suspension is in effect at all locations for 30 days, at which time the library will reassess and inform the public of any changes, according to a news release.

All public service desks, self-check stations and public computers will continue to be open until further notice.

Toys and interactives have been removed from the children’s areas to reduce surfaces that need to be cleaned.

Patrons are advised to wash their hands after handling materials and avoid touching their faces.

Spokesperson Lune Axelsen notes that ImagineIF is working closely with the Flathead City-County Health Department and is monitoring the situation at public schools.

Additionally, ImagineIF’s partner library, Westshore Community Library in Lakeside is closed and will not be available as a pick-up location for books until further notice.