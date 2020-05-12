ImagineIF libraries to reopen with new hours

KALISPELL — ImagineIF Libraries will open their doors starting May 19 offering new open hours after being closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns.

Following guidance provided by the Flathead City-County Health Department, enhanced safety measures are in place to protect the welfare of staff and customers.

Among the changes being put in place are social distancing signage and floor markings, quarantining books and other materials, and frequently sanitizing high touch surfaces. Furniture and toys have been removed from the children’s department and computers are unavailable for now.

Library officials are encouraging patrons to wear a mask, swiftly find their materials, and proceed to check out. There are also special hours designated for vulnerable populations to access the library.

Book returns will also reopen with specific hours for drops, and curbside pickup will continue. ImagineIF staff also aims to have a plan in place for safe computer use by June 1.

The library's virtual branch -- which will remain open -- can be accessed here.

See below for new open hours, curbside pickup times, and book return hours starting May 19.

Kalispell



Tuesday: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday - Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. / 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for vulnerable populations

Bigfork



Wednesday - Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. / 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for vulnerable populations

Columbia Falls



Wednesday - Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. / 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for vulnerable populations

Librarians are always available by phone or email: Mon-Fri, 10-6. To get in touch with a librarian, email asklib@imagineiflibraries.org or call (406) 758-5820.

