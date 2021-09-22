Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Kalispell hospital provides COVID-19 update

items.[0].image.alt
Sean Wells/MTN News
Logan Health
Posted at 3:14 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 17:16:33-04

KALISPELL — Logan Health has released the latest information on the number of patients who are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Wednesday’s report shows a total of 42 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Nine people are in the Intensive Care (ICU) and five of those patients are on ventilators.

A breakdown of the numbers shows 34 of the 42 patients are unvaccinated, including eight of the nine in the ICU and all five who are on ventilators.

One week ago, Logan Health was reporting 37 COVID-19 hospitalizations including 9 patients in the ICU and four people on ventilators.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 188 new cases were reported on Wednesday with 1,118 active cases.

To date, a total of 16,489 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County including 15,235 recoveries and 136 deaths.

There are 38,797 Flathead County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 44% of the eligible population.

The latest information on COVID-19 in Flathead County can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.