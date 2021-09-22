Kalispell hospital provides COVID-19 update

KALISPELL — Logan Health has released the latest information on the number of patients who are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Wednesday’s report shows a total of 42 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Nine people are in the Intensive Care (ICU) and five of those patients are on ventilators.

A breakdown of the numbers shows 34 of the 42 patients are unvaccinated, including eight of the nine in the ICU and all five who are on ventilators.

One week ago, Logan Health was reporting 37 COVID-19 hospitalizations including 9 patients in the ICU and four people on ventilators.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 188 new cases were reported on Wednesday with 1,118 active cases.

To date, a total of 16,489 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County including 15,235 recoveries and 136 deaths.

There are 38,797 Flathead County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 44% of the eligible population.

