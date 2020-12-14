Menu

Kalispell hospital to receive COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday

MTN News
Posted at 1:27 PM, Dec 14, 2020
KALISPELL — Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) officials have confirmed to MTN News that the first supply of COVID-19 vaccines will arrive at the hospital on Wednesday.

The hospital plans to begin distribution of the vaccine on Thursday.

The vaccine supply at KRH will be part of the first round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine targeting health care workers at major hospitals.

Second round doses of the vaccine will be provided to the State of Montana in a separate shipment prior to the second dose schedule, which is 21 days apart from the first.

KRH was selected as one of Montana’s first hospitals to receive the vaccine due to the hospital's cold storage access.

