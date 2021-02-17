Kalispell Regional Healthcare moving COVID-19 testing sites

KALISPELL — Some changes are coming to COVID-19 testing in the Flathead.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) has permanently closed its drive-through COVID testing tent which sustained serious damage from the freezing weather and wind.

A new Drive-Up COVID Testing service has been set up for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic people and will be located at 160 Heritage Way on the east side of the Two Medicine Building.

The drive-up service is available by appointment only. Patients will be able to schedule a testing appointment online or by calling the COVID Testing Scheduling Line at (406) 890-7294.

Once scheduled, patients arrive at their appointment time and park in the designated spots, then text or call the staff to let them know they've arrived to get tested.

KRH notes this is a self-swab testing site. People using this service will be performing self-swab tests under the supervision of KRH trained staff.

For people unable or uncomfortable with collecting their own sample, services will be available to have the swab performed by trained staff.

The Whitefish COVID-19 testing location is also moving to a new location.

Beginning on Feb. 22, COVID-19 testing will move to the Cornerstone building at 3004 Hospital Way on the North Valley Hospital campus.

The Whitefish testing site is offering scheduled appointments by calling (406) 862-1754 and pre-operative testing as well.

The tests will be processed as quickly as possible, and results will be shared within three to five days.

Anyone with questions about symptoms or about testing can contact a 24-hour call center at (406) 890-7272.