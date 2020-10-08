Kalispell schools look to add substitute teachers during COVID-19 pandemic

KALISPELL — The Kalispell School District is looking to hire additional substitute teachers due to a shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kalispell Superintendent Micah Hill said the need for additional substitutes is high due to a large number of students in the district and the ripple effect that occurs if a staff member is out sick.

If a staff member is determined to be a close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 positive they must self-isolate and quarantine for two weeks.

The Kalispell School District employs 750 staff members serving 6,000 kids in 11 schools.

Hill said substitute roles vary from teaching to food service, custodial work to even substitute bus drivers.

He said a high school diploma is required to become a substitute teacher, with increased rates available for those with college degrees and certified teaching certificates.

“You know even if it’s just a day or two a week we’re grateful for that, and we have tried to put out some additional incentives, we’ve increased our substitute pay, sometimes it’s not about the money, but anything we can do to try and get some more people to help,” said Hill.

Hill asked those interested in substituting to visit the school district’s website for additional information and job postings.