Kalispell senior living center confirms COVID-19 related death

In a press release sent on Saturday afternoon, a senior living facility in Kalispell confirmed one woman who had COVID-19 died.

The 87-year-old woman was preparing to be removed from isolation when her health declined in the Skilled Care Center and Retreat of Immanuel Lutheran Community.

The resident, who was previously asymptomatic, was transported from Immanuel’s COVID-19 Quarantine Wing to Kalispell Regional Medical Center (KRMC) where she passed away shortly after being admitted on Thursday evening, while in the company of her loved ones.

This death has been classified by Kalispell Regional Medical Center as COVID-19-related, with other complications also playing a role.

Immanuel continues to practice extensive Infection Prevention and Control measures to protect residents and educate staff to prevent COVID-19 from being introduced into our environment.

The community continues to monitor and test both residents and staff each week.

