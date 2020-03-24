2nd Kalispell Regional Healthcare employee tests positive for coronavirus

KALISPELL — Kalispell Regional Healthcare officials report a second worker has tested positive for COVID-19.

The new positive test comes after KRH announced last week that a health care worker had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employeee is currently recovering at home in isolation for the next 14 days.

The following is a time line released by KRH:



Tuesday, March 17th, the employee returned to work and did not have symptoms. Wednesday, March 18th, the employee was screened and had minor symptoms including a slight runny nose and occasional cough. Thursday, March 19th, no change in symptoms and she worked a full shift. Friday, March 20th, she was not scheduled to work and she had no change in her symptoms. (The KRH travel policy went in to effect.) Saturday, March 21st, her symptoms had not worsened or changed. The friend she stayed with during her out-of-state travel contacted her and told her she had been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case and the friend she stayed with was having symptoms. She suggested the employee may need to be tested for COVID-19 and she was tested while at work. Monday, March 23rd, a positive test was reported to KRH by the Flathead City-County Health Department.

The appropriate detailed surveillance, interventions, and containment strategies are under way and as before all the appropriate steps will be taken, according to a news release.

KRH officials note that as part of our investigation, anyone who meets the surveillance criteria for contact with this employee will be notified, sent home for quarantine and tested should symptoms arise.

Kalispell Regional Medical Center has sent in over 150 tests and 2 have come back positive.

Beyond KRH, the Flathead Valley has two additional positives bringing the total to four COVID-19 cases in Flathead Valley.

