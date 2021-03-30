Lake County announces upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics

POLSON — A pair of upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics are being scheduled in the Mission Valley.

The Unified Command Center (UCC) will be hosting two vaccine events open to all Lake County and Flathead Reservation residents who are 16 years or older.

All minors must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian.

The events run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On April 10 and April 17 in the Salish Kootenai College Joe McDonald Gymnasium in Pablo.

Appointments are required and organizers note that walk-ups will not be accepted.

There are two ways to sign up for an appointment. Click here and fill out the form or call (406) 745-3525 and ask to schedule a COVID vaccine appointment.

The events will be providing the Pfizer vaccine, which will require a second shot three weeks later to be fully protected.

The UCC is working with Lake County Public Health, Tribal Health and area medical centers through the Lake County COVID-19 Health Task Force.

The UCC is urging every resident to get a COVID-19 vaccine.