Lake County provides COVID-19 update

POLSON — The number of COVID-19 cases is continuing to surge in the Mission Valley.

Lake County Public Health is reporting an additional 320 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed over the past seven days. Additionally, seven COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in Lake County in the past week.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows a total of 3,146 cases have been confirmed in Lake County including 2,822 recoveries and 52 deaths. There were 272 active COVID-19 cases being reported on Wednesday.

There are 15,076 Lake County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 58% of the total eligible population.

