Last update posted to Montana’s COVID-19 tracking dashboard

HELENA - Friday, May 5, 2023, marks the last day the State of Montana is updating its COVID-19 tracking dashboard.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) announced it would discontinue updates last month ahead of the federal public health emergency ending on May 11, 2023.

The final update shows 321 active cases in the state. Powell is the only Montana county that has a medium level of COVID-19 activity. All other counties report low activity.

Since the first Montana case was reported in March of 2020 in Lincoln County the state has seen more than 333,000 cases and over 3,700 deaths stemming from the virus.

Additionally, 1.6 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed with more than half of Montanans being considered fully vaccinated.

The dashboard will remain online until mid-July. People can now check out COVID-19 data for Montana on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data tracker website.