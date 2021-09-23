Libby Care Center confirms 14 COVID-19 related deaths

LIBBY — Ten residents of Libby Care Center in Lincoln County died in August as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak that started at the end of July.

Cascadia Healthcare Director of Corporate Affairs Steve LaForte -- the nursing home's owner -- reports that 16 staff also tested positive in the outbreak.

The company believes the virus got into the facility through an unvaccinated Certified Nursing Assistant.

Of the ten residents who died, nine were vaccinated. Overall, 14 residents have died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Cascadia also reports that 88% of residents are vaccinated against the virus, but only 54% of staff.

