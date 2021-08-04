Missoula Co. officials provide COVID-19 update

MISSOULA — Missoula County officials provided an update on the COVID-19 situation Wednesday morning as local numbers continue to rise.

The Missoula City-County Health Department reported Tuesday that were 15 hospitalizations, 169 active cases, and the average daily new cases per 100,000 people jumped to 20.

Watch the full news conference below.

Missoula Mayor John Engen, Missoula County commissioner Josh Slotnick, Missoula County Health Officer and director of the Missoula City-County Health Department D’Shane Barnett, and Office of Emergency Management Director Adriane Beck took part in the news conference.

They discussed the epidemiological update, the status and the role of the Incident Command for COVID-19 in Missoula County, local government readiness, vaccination status, and testing opportunities.

The State of Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows there were 296 new COVID-19 cases reported within the last 24 hours in Montana, with 1,695 total active cases in the state as of Wednesday.

Missoula County continues to report the highest number of vaccinated people in Montana with 61% of the eligible population fully immunized. That's equal to just over 64,000 residents.

The last on COVID-19 in Missoula County -- including vaccination clinic information -- can be found here.

