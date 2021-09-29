Logan Health issues weekly COVID-19 update

KALISPELL — Logan Health in Kalispell has released an update in regards to the number of COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized.

There are 42 total hospitalized patients who are COVID-19 positive. Eleven of those patients are Intensive Care (ICU) patients and six are on ventilators, as of Sept. 29.

A breakdown of the numbers from Logan Health shows 34 of the total patients are not vaccinated against COVID-19. The total includes 10 patients in the ICU and six on ventilators.

Logan Health's report issued a week ago showed a total of 42 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Nine people are in the Intensive Care (ICU) and five of those patients are on ventilators.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 179 new cases and 1,170 active cases were being reported on Wednesday in Flathead County. To date, 17,101 total cases have been confirmed in the county including 15,778 recoveries and 152 deaths.

A total of 39,319 Flathead County residents are currently fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 44% of the total eligible population.

Additional information regarding COVID-19 preparedness, testing, and vaccinations at Lorgan Health can be found here.