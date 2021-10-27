Logan Health reporting 56 COVID-19 related hospitalizations

KALISPELL — Logan Health in Kalispell is reporting a total of 56 COVID-19 related hospitalizations as of Wednesday.

The report covers patients at the Logan Health Medical Center — including the children's hospital.

Logan Health's numbers show 14 of the patients are Intensive Care (ICU) patients and seven of the patients are on ventilators.

A further look at the numbers shows 45 of the 56 patients are unvaccinated including 11 of the ICU patients and five of the patients who are on ventilators.

Additional information regarding COVID-19 preparedness, testing, and vaccination can be found here.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 94 new and 1,226 active cases were reported in Flathead County on Wednesday.

To date, 19,203 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county including 17,806 recoveries and 171 deaths.

A total of 40,787 Flathead County residents are fully vaccinated which represents 46% of the eligible population.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics are taking place by appointment only on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.