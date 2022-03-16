Logan Health to end drive-up COVID-19 testing in Kalispell

KALISPELL - Logan Health has announced plans to close its drive-up COVID-19 testing service as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to fall.

The service had been located at 160 Heritage Way in Kalispell.

COVID-19 tests will continue to be offered by all Logan Health primary care clinics and can be set up by appointment.

“We will continue to monitor the situation going forward and have the option to open it back up if necessary,” a social media post states.

Logan Health also reported on Wednesday that there were eight hospitalized patients who are COVID-19 positive including one who was in the Intensive Care Unit.

For more information regarding COVID-19 preparedness, testing, and vaccination, visit www.Logan.org/covid19

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map was reporting four new and 54 active cases in Flathead County as of Wednesday.

Overall, a total of 29,040 cases, including 28,717 recoveries and 269 COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed in the county.