GREAT FALLS — Malmstrom Air Force Base announced on Tuesday that based on the increase in Montana and Cascade County’s COVID-19 case numbers and infection rate, and after consultation with the base’s Public Health Team, it has changed its health protection condition (HPCON) from Alpha to Bravo effective immediately.

As a result of the change, Malmstrom is implementing mandatory indoor mask wear for all personnel, regardless of vaccination status. All measures taken are to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among the base population and to ensure continuation of our no-fail mission.

A news release from Malmstrom says that raising the HPCON level to Bravo aligns base posture and efforts with those of local, state, and national health agencies regarding COVID-19.

HPCON B measures address a moderate health threat to base personnel due to a heightened exposure risk. The personal measures include avoiding high-risk areas and, if exposed, self-isolation.

“Our experience and our medical experts tell us that these health measures are the best way to maintain mission readiness by ensuring the availability of our personnel," Colonel Anita Feugate Opperman, the commander of the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom, said.

"We are continuing to monitor the data as it evolves, both locally and on base, so that we can make informed decisions that safeguard the health of our service members and their families.”