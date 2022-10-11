Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic taking place in Missoula on Tuesday

MISSOULA - Missoula Public Health is hosting a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Missoula County Fairgrounds on Tuesday.

Primary series and boosters will be offered for free at this event which runs until 4 p.m. in the Commercial Building.

For people who have yet to receive any doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer, Moderna, and the Novavax vaccine will also be offered.

Individuals with insurance are encouraged to bring their insurance cards, although insurance is not necessary.

The newer Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for ages 12 and older.

Missoula Public Health notes that, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, the Novavax vaccine does not use mRNA technology.

The Fall 2022 COVID-19 boosters — also called bivalent boosters — will be offered at this event.

They are available for everyone ages 12 and older who previously had a COVID-19 primary series or booster two or more months ago.

Missoula Public Health’s regular immunization clinic at 301 West Alder Street is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccines.

The immunization clinic will be by walk-in only on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning on Oct. 3.

Appointments will be available on Wednesdays. Appointments may be made by calling (406) 258-3363.

