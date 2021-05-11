MCCHD bringing mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic to WinCo Foods

MISSOULA — A mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic has been scheduled for later this week at WinCo Foods in Missoula.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD), in partnership with WinCo Foods, will hold a mobile vaccine clinic on Thursday.

The Health Department will park its mobile COVID19 vaccine clinic at WinCo Food’s parking lot, located at 2510 South Reserve Street from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and provide free Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine shots.

The vaccines will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis and people must be Missoula County Residents aged 18 or older to receive a Johnson & Johnson shot.

MCCHD reported on Monday that 60% of Missoula County’s eligible population have received at least one-dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The milestone prompted a lifting of the mask mandate in Missoula County on Monday.

Local epidemiologists hope at least 75% of Missoula County’s total population will choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine, so that community protection against the virus can be reached.

The latest information on COVID-19 – including upcoming clinics and how to sign up – can be found here.

There have been 9,067 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Missoula County including 8,926 recoveries and 93 COVID-19 related deaths.