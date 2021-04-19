MCCHD launches "Come Together" vaccination campaign

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) has launched a community-wide campaign to create a positive atmosphere surrounding the vaccination experience.

The goal of the “Come Together” campaign is to educate the general public on the importance of getting vaccinated and to eliminate any concerns some might have.

To that end, MCCHD has partnered with several local businesses and other organizations to help get information out.

Among other efforts, the health department is currently holding daily and weekly drawings for prizes at Lucky’s Market for those getting vaccinated, and they’re working to get more businesses to offer perks for those who show their vaccination cards.

“Really, it’s just to get the whole community behind the COVID-19 vaccination effort, because we know that the best way for us to come out of this pandemic is to get enough of our population immunized that we’re not continuing to see transmission of COVID," MCCHD Health Promotions Director, Cindy Farr said.

Additional information about the "Come Together" campaign can be found here.

The Montana state tracking map shows that 92,272 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and 39,615 Missoula County residents are fully immunized. MCCHD reported Monday that 40% of the eligible population has been vaccinated.