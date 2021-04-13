MCCHD Reacts to Johnson and Johnson Vaccine Pause

MISSOULA — The Centers for Disease Control and Federal Drug Administration have recommended a pause on the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 Vaccine while they investigate whether a rare blood clot can be correlated with the vaccine.

Since the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine has been approved, nearly 7 million doses have been given. Six of those who have received the vaccine, all women, have developed the rare illness, one of which has died.

Missoula City-County Health Director Ellen Leahy says clinics that were scheduled to give the vaccine have been canceled.

She says those doses will be refrigerated until a final decision on the vaccine is made by Federal Health Officials. She encourages those who were planning on getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to sign up for one of the other two options.

“We have plenty of Pfizer and Moderna. We strongly encourage people to sign up for those, we still do have cases of covid in the community,” she said.