MCPS seeing surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) updated families on Monday about COVID-19 and the news was concerning.

The District's COVID Communication Team stated in an email that they've seen a surge in new cases since the winter break.

A total of 126 COVID-19 cases were recorded in MCPS schools for the week of Jan. 3 - Jan. 7. So far this week, there have been 45 cases reported.

MCPS is encouraging students to remain home and seek a COVID-19 test if they have symptoms. And if a student tests positive, parents are asked to call their school.

There are options for people looking for a COVID-19 test.

The District’s COVID-19 Testing Department can be reached at 406-240-4721. They ask that you leave your name and contact information. It may take 24-to-48 hours to schedule a test.

You can reach out to the Missoula City-County Health Department or another testing clinic in Missoula County. Additionally, at-home COVID-19 tests can be used.

MCPS hopes to update COVID-19 numbers by 4 p.m. each day.

The latest on COVID-19 in MCPS schools can be found at https://www.mcpsmt.org/Page/15088