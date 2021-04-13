Missoula City-County Health Department to propose COVID-19 rule changes

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) will recommend that most COVID-19 mitigation "requirements" be changed to "recommendations." In other words, the health department is easing some of the restrictions.

County health officials note that because new cases have stayed relatively low and vaccine appointments are now open to county residents 16 and older, now is the time to step down more of the requirements. Coming up on Thursday, MCCHD will propose to the Board of Health that most current requirements for businesses, bars, restaurants, barbers, gyms and other "entities" be changed to recommendations.

MCCHD is proposing that the face-covering requirement remains except for two changes. The trigger for requiring face masks at outdoor events and gatherings would increase from 25 to 50 people. And, once 60% of Missoula residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the Health Officer must shift the face-covering requirements to recommendations starting May 11.

MTN News

Health administrators emphasize the fight continues. They report that there is a trend of continued transmission among residents 20-to-39 years old, the age group with the lowest vaccination rate in the county.

There have been 8,876 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missoula County including 8,650 recoveries and 92 deaths. The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows 83,367 vaccine doses have been administered and 32,807 county residents are fully immunized.

To watch, listen in, or participate in the Board of Health’s upcoming meeting, please view the details below: