Missoula COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled

MTN News file
Lucky's Market COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
Posted at 2:49 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 17:09:22-04

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) has released the schedule of upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The clinics at the Southgate Mall will have a combination of walk-up times and appointment times through the next week.

  • Monday, April 26 - Pfizer 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Walk-up
  • Tuesday, April 27 - Moderna 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Walk-up and appointments
  • Wednesday, April 28 - Pfizer 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Walk-up and appointments
  • Thursday, April 29 - Moderna 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Walk-up and appointments
  • Friday, April 30 - Pfizer 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Walk-up and appointments
  • Saturday, May 1 - Pfizer 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Walk-up
  • Sunday, May 2 - Pfizer 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Walk-up
  • Monday, May 3 - Pfizer 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Walk-up

Additional information about the clinics and how to sign up online can be found here or call (406) 258-4636 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 100,518 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and 45,518 Missoula County residents are fully immunized.

There have been 8,997 confirmed cases in Missoula County including 8,842 recoveries and 93 COVID-19 related deaths.

