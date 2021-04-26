Missoula COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) has released the schedule of upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The clinics at the Southgate Mall will have a combination of walk-up times and appointment times through the next week.

Monday, April 26 - Pfizer 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Walk-up

Tuesday, April 27 - Moderna 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Walk-up and appointments

Wednesday, April 28 - Pfizer 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Walk-up and appointments

Thursday, April 29 - Moderna 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Walk-up and appointments

Friday, April 30 - Pfizer 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Walk-up and appointments

Saturday, May 1 - Pfizer 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Walk-up

Sunday, May 2 - Pfizer 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Walk-up

Monday, May 3 - Pfizer 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Walk-up

Additional information about the clinics and how to sign up online can be found here or call (406) 258-4636 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 100,518 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and 45,518 Missoula County residents are fully immunized.

There have been 8,997 confirmed cases in Missoula County including 8,842 recoveries and 93 COVID-19 related deaths.