Missoula City-County Health Dept. announces mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department’s (MCCHD) mobile vaccine clinic will make several stops throughout August and September.

The mobile event schedule is as follows:

Aug. 18, Missoula International Airport from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to everyone regardless of residency.

Aug. 21, Clark Fork River Market, 101 Carousel Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug. 22, Summer MADE Fair Market, 123 Carousel Drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 1, Seeley Lake Community Foundation Building, 3150 MT Hwy 83 N., Seeley Lake, MT 59868, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sept. 11, Clark Fork River Market, 101 Carousel Drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The mobile vaccine clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson and/or the Moderna vaccine to residents 18 or older and the Pfizer vaccine to residents 12 and older.

Patients ages 12 to 15 must be accompanied by a guardian, while those ages 16 to 17 must bring a guardian-signed consent form, found on missoulainfo.com, if a guardian cannot accompany them.

The MCCHD vaccine clinic at the Southgate Mall operates seven days a week and accepts walk-ins and appointments. The clinic offers all three COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized by the FDA-- Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

The Southgate Mall’s schedule is as follows:

Mondays – 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesdays through Thursdays – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fridays – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Weekends – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows a total of 9,996 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 9,627 recoveries and 103 deaths. There are 266 active cases as of Thursday.

A total of 129,226 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in Missoula County and 64,426 people -- 61% of the eligible population -- are fully vaccinated.