Missoula City-County Health Dept. now booking Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appointments

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is now booking Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appointments for 12 to 15-year-olds.

MCCHD will have appointment openings as early as Thursday and will be offering the Pfizer vaccine seven days a week.

Parents and guardians who have already booked appointments for their teens through a different entity are being asked not to cancel their appointments with those entities simply for the sake of getting an appointment sooner.

“This creates logistical challenges for our community's vaccinating partners,” MCCHD stated in social media post.

An adult must be present with 12 to 15-year-olds during their appointments.

Only 16 and 17-year-olds can have their parents or guardians fill out our unaccompanied minor paperwork and show up without an adult present.

Appointments can be booked here.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows a total of 108,810 vaccine doses have been administered and 52,247 residents are fully immunized.

A total of 9,074 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 8,926 recoveries and 94 deaths.