Missoula Co. reports 20 additional COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting 20 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the Thursday update.

The number of active cases has risen from 116 on Thursday to 119. Two of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County stands at 8,744 including 8,536 recoveries and 89 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has dropped from 18 on Wednesday to 16, including eight county residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 remains at 13. The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 60,183 vaccine doses have been administered in Missoula County and 21,689 people are fully immunized.

Missoula County surpassed 600 vaccines per 1,000 people on Tuesday.

Missoula County expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning on March 28.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.