Missoula County hits COVID-19 vaccination milestone

MISSOULA — The latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers show Missoula County has hit a milestone.

The county surpassed the goal of providing vaccines to 600 individuals per 1,000 people on Tuesday.

Missoula County health officials had previously announced additional factors to consider when looking at restrictions.

Previously, the focus was on how many cases Missoula County had, but that shifted to look at how many individuals have been vaccinated.

County health officials previously told MTN News that some restrictions on events and gatherings could be lifted once the 600 per 1,000 goal was reached.

Masks would still be required at these events, but most of the remaining restrictions would transition into recommendations.

Health Officer Ellen Leahy previously said Missoula County was leading the way for the rest of the state when it comes to vaccinations.

The latest numbers show that of the state's most populous counties, Missoula was at 603 per 1,000 while Yellowstone County was second at 532.2 per 1,000.

Cascade County stood at 509.1 per 1,000 on Tuesday while Gallatin County stood at 440.8 per 1,000 and Flathead County was at 396.0 per 1,000 individuals.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 60,183 Missoula County residents have been vaccinated and 21,689 people were fully vaccinated.

- information from Megan Mannering included in this report.