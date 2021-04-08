Missoula County reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting 20 additional COVID-19 cases since the Wednesday update.

MCCHD states that the COVID-19 death reported on Wednesday "included one falsely reported death that should have been a recovered case."

The number of active cases has risen from 89 on Wednesday to 101. One of the new cases and eight active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County stands at 8,835 including 8,645 recoveries and 89 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations is 12 and includes six county residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 has ticked up to 13. The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 73,201 vaccine doses have been administered in Missoula County and 26,898 people are fully immunized.

MCCHD announced on April 5 that a shortened quarantine of seven days for close contacts who meet the criteria set by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to do so.

Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available this week for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older with two of the clinics taking place on Thursday evening and on Sunday.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.