Missoula Co. reports 28 new COVID-19 cases; additional death confirmed

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting that 28 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the Wednesday update.

An additional COVID-19 related death is also being reported. No further information has been released.

The number of active cases has risen from 133 on Wednesday to 145. Seven of the currently active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County currently stands at 8,363 including 8,134 recoveries and 84 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was unavailable in the Thursday update.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 has risen from 14 on Wednesday to 16.

The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

Missoula County announced on March 10 that Phase 1B+ of the state COVID-19 vaccination plan will begin on March 15.

The Missoula County Board of Health announced an easing of some of the COVID-19 restrictions in Missoula County during a Feb. 18 meeting.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.

The Missoula City-County Health Department may be alerted to additional cases before the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.