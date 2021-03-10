Missoula Co. to move to Phase 1B+ of COVID-19 vaccination plan

MISSOULA — Missoula County officials have announced that COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for Phase 1B+ will begin on March 15.

The change will include appointments for the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) clinics that are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Phase 1B+ expands eligibility to people ages 60 and older, as well as those ages 16-59 with the certain health conditions:

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Cystic fibrosis

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

Liver disease

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

On a case by case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-19 related complications.

Missoula County now has three providers holding public vaccine clinics.

The MCCHD clinics are held at the former Lucky’s Market location in the Southgate Mall, the University of Montana’s Health Services Pharmacy clinics are at the Adams Center and Partnership Health Center vaccinations take place at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

Beginning on Monday, the clinics will be open to Missoula County residents in Phase 1B+. Residents can find information on when appointments are available here or by calling 406-258-INFO daily between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

At next week’s MCCHD clinics approximately 500 first-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments will be available for Monday, and approximately 300 first-dose Moderna and 230 first-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments will be available for Tuesday.

Appointments will open online at 1 p.m. on Thursday. The link to make an appointment will be available on the Vaccine Information page.

Those without Internet access for people who are not proficient online will have the ability to call 406-258-INFO, option 3, to schedule an appointment over the phone starting at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Organizers are requesting that people who have the ability to schedule online make an appointment on the website instead of calling so the call center can help those most in need of assistance.