Missoula County reports 50 weekend COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting 50 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the Friday update.

MCCHD reports 30 new cases were reported on Saturday, 13 on Sunday, and seven on Monday.

The number of active cases has risen from 123 on Friday to 131. One of the new cases and two of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County stands at 8,687 including 8,467 recoveries and 89 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations remains at 15 and includes five county residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 remains at 15. The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows that 60,183 vaccine doses have been administered in Missoula County and 21,689 people are fully immunized.

Missoula County expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations beginning on March 28.

MCCHD announced on March 24 that the COVID-19 California variant has been discovered in a pair of local cases.

New COVID-19 requirements were issued on March 19 for long-term care, assisted living and retirement homes operating in Missoula County.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.