New Missoula Co. COVID-19 guidelines for long-term care facilities

MISSOULA — Missoula City-County Health Officer Ellen Leahy issued new COVID-19 requirements on Friday for long-term care, assisted living and retirement homes operating in Missoula County, will be effective immediately.

The new requirements are as follows:

1. Visitors are allowed in the facility if they are wearing face coverings.

2. New patients being transferred from another health care facility, including transfer will quarantine for 14 days.

3. Only facilities that can maintain isolation may admit COVID-19 patients from hospital discharge while the patient’s isolation period is in effect.

4. Group activities are not allowed at facilities that have present COVID-19 cases.

5. All staff shall wear surgical masks, cloth masks are not acceptable.

6. Residents or patients can wear a cloth face covering except when outside or alone in a room.

7. Any facility that experiences a positive COVID-19 test among staff or residents will offer testing to all residents, and staff regardless of symptoms. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services will provide test kits. The facility is responsible for collecting specimens.

8. COVID-19 symptom checks shall occur twice daily for all residents and once at the start of shift for staff.

9. Staff are not allowed to work if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

10. Patients or residents who have COVID-19 symptoms or receive a positive test result will be isolated immediately.

