Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Missoula County COVID-19 update: 1 new, 46 active cases

Missoula Health Department
MTN News
Missoula Health Department
Posted at 10:54 AM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 12:54:53-04

MISSOULA - One new and 46 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Monday, according to Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data.

Three of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were three new and 46 active cases reported on Friday.
A total of 27,352 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,106 recoveries and 202 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was unavailable on Monday.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 1.84%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 people has dipped to four.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,774 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.