Missoula Health Department changing COVID-19 testing services

MISSOULA - Changes are coming to COVID-19 testing services being offered in Missoula.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) will be winding down COVID-19 testing services over the coming weeks as public interest wanes and the number of cases continue to decline.

COVID-19 testing at the 3665 West Broadway Clinic will be open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The testing operations will be closed Sunday, April 17 in observance of the Easter holiday.

COVID-19 testing operations at the West Broadway Clinic will cease operations on Thursday, May 19.

MCCHD will also reduce and then end the mobile COVID-19 testing in Seeley Lake, Clinton, Frenchtown and Lolo.

The Health Department will provide mobile testing the week of April 3 and April 17 only and then end those clinics.

“Several other entities in town will still provide COVID-19 testing,” explained Health Officer D’Shane Barnett,

“The health department is also prepared to scale up operations again in the event of another COVID-19 surge," Barnett continued.

MCCHD still has a limited number of free at-home COVID-19 tests available for pick-up at 3665 West Broadway during clinic hours.

Additionally, residents are encouraged to order free at-home COVID-19 tests through the federal government at https://www.covid.gov/tests.

The latest COVID-19 information for Missoula County can be found at: https://www.missoulainfo.com/.