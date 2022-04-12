Missoula County COVID-19 update: 15 new, 45 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 15 new and 45 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Tuesday.

Two of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There was one new and 46 active cases reported on Monday.

A total of 27,367 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,122 recoveries and 202 deaths.

There are no COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported in the county on Tuesday.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate has risen from 1.84% to 1.98%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 people stands at five.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,881 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.