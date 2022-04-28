Missoula County COVID-19 update: 17 new, 125 active cases

MISSOULA - Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 17 new and 125 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Thursday.

One of the new and four of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were 12 new and 121 active cases reported on Wednesday.

A total of 27,542 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,212 recoveries and 205 deaths.

Three COVID-19-related hospitalizations — including two county residents — were reported on Thursday.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 5.02%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 people has risen from 10 to 12.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 77,026 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.