Missoula County COVID-19 update: 2 new, 129 active cases

The Missoula City-County Health Department building
Posted at 10:42 AM, Mar 07, 2022
MISSOULA — The number of COVID-19 cases is continuing to drop in Missoula County.

Data from the Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows two new and 129 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Monday.

There were 22 new and 174 active COVID-19 cases reported by MCCHD on Friday.

Four of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 27,106 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 26,776 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has risen from nine on Friday to 16 and includes seven county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 7.52% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has dipped from 17 to 16.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,117 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.

The MCCHD vaccine clinic will be moving to the health department's main offices on West Alder Street beginning on March 7.

