Missoula Health Department moving COVID-19 vaccine clinic location

Changes are coming to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Missoula.

The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) will be moving the vaccine clinic to the main health department building at 301 West Alder Street.

The change will go into effect on Monday, March 7 due to a drop in the demand for vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available during normal hours by appointment by calling (406) 258-4770.

The clinic will also accept walk-ins on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Patients will need to fill out a new set of paperwork ahead of time, which can be found at https://www.missoulainfo.com/.

MCCHD will not be providing COVID-19 tests at the West Alder Street location.

The tests will still take place at the 3665 West Broadway location. Residents should call 406-258-4636 to book a testing appointment.