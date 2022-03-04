Watch
Missoula County COVID-19 update: 22 new, 174 active cases

Posted at 10:29 AM, Mar 04, 2022
MISSOULA — Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data shows 22 new and 174 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Friday.

There were 27 new and 172 active COVID-19 cases reported by MCCHD on Thursday.

Three of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

A total of 27,080 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 26,705 recoveries and 201 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations has risen from eight on Thursday to nine and includes three county residents.

The county's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 7.52% while the seven-day case average per 100,000 people has dropped from 19 to 17.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,117 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.

The MCCHD vaccine clinic will be moving to the health department's main offices on West Alder Street beginning on March 7.

