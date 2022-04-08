Missoula County COVID-19 update: 3 new, 46 active cases

MISSOULA - Three new and 46 active COVID-19 cases are being reported Friday, according to Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) data.

Three of the active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

There were three new and 48 active cases reported on Thursday.

A total of 27,346 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Missoula County including 27,100 recoveries and 202 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations stands at three and includes two county residents.

Missoula County's COVID-19 test positivity rate remains at 1.84%. The seven-day case average per 100,000 people has dipped to five.

The Montana COVID-19 state tracking map shows 76,774 Missoula County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 66% of the eligible population.

The latest Missoula County COVID-19 vaccine information can be found online or by calling 406-258-4636.